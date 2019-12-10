Email
Tuesday, December 10, 2019

La Panadería on Broadway to Reopen This Weekend After Renovations

Posted By on Tue, Dec 10, 2019 at 2:14 PM

click image FACEBOOK / LA PANADERÍA
  • Facebook / La Panadería
The original La Panadería is getting ready to reopen with a whole new look and updated menu.

The location, which opened with freshly-made tortas and pan dulce in 2015, has since expanded its kitchen footprint by 750 square feet to offer the same food menu as its larger downtown location, as well as a new beer and wine selection.

Patrons can look forward to seeing new menu items like the al pastor, La Panadería club and carnitas. The restaurant closed for renovations on November 12, and is expected to reopen to the public by this weekend.

Owners José and David Cáceres have grown the brand from farmers market pop-ups to two San Antonio locations, with plans to open a third La Panadería near The Rim in 2020.
Location Details La Panadería
8305 Broadway
Airport
San Antonio, TX
(210) 375-6746
Bakery
Map
