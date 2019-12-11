Email
Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Big Lou’s Pizza, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center Team Up for Blood Drive

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 3:28 PM

Big Lou’s Pizza, a restaurant best known for its giant pizza, ;has partnered with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to host its eighth annual joint blood drive — offering free pizza and prizes to donors — on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

The blood drive will take place in the restaurant’s parking lot with 12 donation station buses, small bites and a DJ providing music to encourage crowds to give. Donors must be within the ages of 18-44 and in general good health.

Brian Lujan, owner of Big Lou’s Pizza, launched the annual blood drive in 2012 after the loss of his father. To date, the event has helped provide units to more than 6,000 individuals.

“We are very fortunate to all of those individuals who donated in the past,” Lujan stated. “We are looking forward to keeping the memory of [my father] alive and to help save the lives of many others for years to come.”



Donors will receive a one-topping 20-inch pizza, a movie theater ticket voucher and a special Big Lou’s T-shirt. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
2048 S. WW White
Peach Grove
San Antonio, TX
(210) 337-0707
