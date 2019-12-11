Email
Wednesday, December 11, 2019

The Modernist to Offer Booze-Free Cocktails and Sober-Friendly Space This Sunday

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 11:06 AM

INSTAGRAM / ANGELA_NE
You can always count on The Modernist for creative and delectable drinks, but the Pearl-area cocktail bar will transform into a spirits-free space on Sunday, December 15.

The popularity of U.S. sober bars has grown in recent years, as more patrons look for ways to enjoy and make social connections without alcohol or hangovers.

The Modernist recently shared plans for the event via Facebook and Instagram — featuring a photo of non-alcoholic spirits brand Seedlip — and a supportive message for those looking to enjoy the bar scene while staying sober.

"For those that have made the conscientious choice to not imbibe, there are few choices when going out. There is nothing wrong with a soda water, juices, or tea and sodas while hanging out with friends and loved ones who may be drinking spirits. We want to showcase spirit-free options so that all can enjoy going out. Non drinkers or anyone wanting to try something new are invited to come out and enjoy this special evening."
The Modernist's small, intimate space can quickly fill to capacity and lead to a waiting list, but folks can always head to the backyard and outdoor bar to find a place to order, sip and enjoy drinks.
Location Details The Modernist
516 E. Grayson Street
Tobin Hill
San Antonio, TX
Bar/Pub
Map

