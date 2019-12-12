Monte Vista Restaurant Periphery On Main Has Closed

After announcing in October his plans to close, chef Mark Weaver officially shut down Periphery on Main this past Sunday.The restaurant opened in 2017, winning acclaim for its simple approach to dining with a mix of Southern and Italian-inspired dishes, including the cast iron cornbread, seasonal vegetables and signature chicken.Weaver shared a photo of the final chicken plate served on Sunday, thanking fans for their patronage and urging followers to support their local restaurants.

