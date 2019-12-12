Monte Vista Restaurant Periphery On Main Has Closed

View this post on Instagram
So I snapped this picture of the last chicken we sent out tonight. No good lighting, no garnish but a massive amount of work has gone into getting this right and consistent every time. Its the dish that ended up defining us so I suppose it was proper to snap one last picture to use in announcing we aren’t going to quite be able to make it to the end of the year. Thanks to all of you for supporting us and your generosity. Go support your local neighborhood spots.... they are important.
