San Antonio Food Bank Receives More Than Two Million Pounds of Produce for Food-Insecure Families

The San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB) celebrated its 9th Annual Harvest from the Heart campaign on Thursday, collecting more than two million pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables for area families during the holiday season.The bulk of the produce was provided by the grocery giant H-E-B, with additional donations from local farmers, businesses, distributors and individuals, with donations to benefit food-insecure households.As of Thursday morning, SAFB officials and H-E-B representatives had already distributed produce to more than 150 needy families.Thehas reached out the San Antonio Food Bank for additional comment.

