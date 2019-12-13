Email
Friday, December 13, 2019

Quarry Hofbrau Announces New Executive Chef and Plans for More BBQ

Posted By on Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF QUARRY HOFBRAU
  • Courtesy of Quarry Hofbrau
Don't worry, the Dos-a-Rita isn't going anywhere. But after a decade of serving snacks, burgers and German specialties, the Quarry Hofbrau is poised for growth with a new chef and expanded menu.

The Quarry Hofbrau recently named Joseph Tellus as the restaurant's first executive chef and kitchen manager. A chef with nearly 30 years of culinary and restaurant experience in Texas, New York and Las Vegas, Tellus has already expanded the Hofbrau menu to include more dishes that require a mesquite smoker.

Tellus' first dish addition? The Fireplace Feast — a 1.5 pound, three-bone smoked beef rib with a cornbread-and-apple baked stuffing and homemade charro beans.

"I’d like to set a new pathway that truly reflects the heritage of smoking meats in the German, Texas and Latino cultures, which is what the Hofbrau is all about," Tellus said in a press release. "There’s a lot of things we could explore with the smoker — chicken, pork ribs, pork butts. We may even start making our own sausage."



Tellus most recently worked as culinary director for the Mad Dogs Group in San Antonio, having overseen the Hyatt Hotel and Earl Abel’s transition to a new location at the Pearl.
Quarry Hofbrau
7310 Jones Maltsberger
Quarry
San Antonio, TX
(210) 290-8066
