Monday, December 16, 2019

San Antonio Mobile Espresso Bar Finds Home at Ruby City

Posted By on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 3:49 PM

After months of hosting coffee pop-ups throughout San Antonio, Bandera Rosa will officially settle into its residency at Ruby City, starting January 4.

Barista Mauricio Gudiño launched the mobile coffee bar with Mexican-American specialties like cascara and tepaches before setting up shop outside San Antonio’s newest art destination. Ruby City was recently named among TIME’s 2019 list of world’s greatest places.

“Ruby City has been super great with us; they want us to succeed how we want them to succeed,” Gudiño said. “We're both up and coming, but Ruby City is an incredible thing for the city and we're happy to be a part of that.”

Gudiño is looking to eventually open a brick-and-mortar, but he hopes the residency will introduce more locals to the Bandera Rosa brand and its “vegan-first” approach to business. Gudiño's vegan-first concept aims to start local conversations about the current state of the environment and the vegan movement.



“We want to [encourage] the conversation surrounding vegan-first in a contemporary way and a thoughtful way,” he said. “It's at least worthy of a sincere conversation.”

Bandera Rosa will run operate on weekends, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., from January 4 through February.
Ruby City
Ruby City
150 Camp St.
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 227-8400
Art and Art Gallery

