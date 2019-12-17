Email
Tuesday, December 17, 2019

New Family-Run Brewery Set to Open in Southtown This Month

After more than a year of renovations, Dos Sirenos is preparing to open its doors on December 27. The brewery, run by father-and-son team Michael and Jacob Sirenos, will offer a kid and dog-friendly taproom with brews and bites.

Dos Sirenos has been working since Thanksgiving to create German and Belgian-style beers, along with stouts and ales. Patrons can look forward to a food menu with burgers, wings, grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, as well as a weekend brunch menu with beer, wine and mimosa options.

Mike Sirenos, a 20-year beer industry veteran, introduced his son to beer culture at a young age.

"He'd hang out with me while I was working," Mike Sirenos said. "It’s become something that we both enjoy doing."



The duo developed the idea for the brewery several years ago and signed the lease in October 2018. However, structural issues required them to move slowly and invest in renovations.

Located at 227 E. Cevallos St., Dos Sirenos is the latest addition to the area's growing brewery scene, joining local spots including Künstler Brewing, Dorcol Distilling + Brewing Co., Blue Star Brewing Co. and the Freetail Brewing Co. tap room.

