Friday, December 20, 2019

Boiler House Chef Taking Texas Hill Country Cuisine to James Beard House

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 3:19 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY JARRAD GWALTNEY
  • Courtesy Jarrad Gwaltney
Chef Jarrad Gwaltney has elevated the flavors and ingredients of the Texas Hill Country since taking over the Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden in 2018, but his creativity recently led to an invitation to cook for the prestigious James Beard House in New York City.

If you can't make the official James Beard event, there's good news: Gwaltney will be hosting a dress rehearsal dinner with the exact menu at the Boiler House on March 19.

"I designed the menu to highlight our unique cuisines in the Hill Country,” Gwaltney told the Current. "I'm so excited about this dinner."

The multi-course paired wine dinner will feature a mix of German, Czech and Mexican culinary influences and highlight local ingredients with dishes like venison sliders, tortilla almondine and candied cornbread.



PDF James_Beard_Dinner.pdf
Tickets will cost $96 per person and include five courses, paired with Texas wines. To make a reservation, call 210-354-4644.

