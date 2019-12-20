Friday, December 20, 2019
Los Azulejos Restaurante Bar Opens With Traditional Mexican Food, Casual Vibes
By Lea Thompson
Los Azulejos Restaurante Bar
, a new restaurant serving traditional Mexican dishes with a modern flair, recently opened to the Castle Hills area.
Located at 2267 NW Military Highway, Suite 101, the restaurant offers a mix of classic and inventive dishes like a New York-strip steak with mole verde, ceviche and a lasaña de cochinita pibil.
Owner Moises Hernandez Trujillo has helped to oversee the development of the eatery's bar and coffee menus, as well as the restaurant's custom dinnerware.
