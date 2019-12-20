This Week in San Antonio Food News: Looking Back at the 2010s, A Glimpse of the New Brews and Restaurants Ahead

click image
As the decade comes to an end, we’re looking back at the trends, chefs and changes that defined San Antonio's food culture during the 2010s, and preparing to make room for new things in 2020.
Remember life before fried chicken sandwiches, Beyond Meat burgers and delivery apps? Here's how the trends and tech of the 2010s
changed the way we eat and drink.
Father-and-son team Michael and Jacob Sirenos are getting ready to open their new Southtown brewery,
complete with a kid- and dog-friendly taproom, new beers and bites.
SoHo Wine & Martini Bar
has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy reorganization, but the popular bar has no plans to close.
It's stormy weather ahead for Texas craft distillers,
who could lose a tax break that's become essential to their businesses.
It's been a busy year for Papa’s Burgers. The restaurant brand recently closed its drive-thru BBQ restaurant, opened up a new eatery and has announced plans to expand beyond San Antonio in 2020.
Major companies like Amazon and H-E-B
are competing to upgrade the grocery shopping experience in San Antonio with new services and apps.
Revolución Coffee + Juice
is planning to expand their brand with new coffee roasters, partnerships and locations in 2020 and beyond.
Ruby City is more than one of the best places in the world: it's the new home for a mobile coffee bar.
Art and coffee? Yes please.
San Antonio-based company Ricos
has rolled out a new look, sans cursive font, so you'll never be confused by cheese products again.
This East Coast chain, which specializes in Cajun-style seafood dishes, is preparing to open their first San Antonio location in 2020.
