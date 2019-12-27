Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 27, 2019

Acclaimed San Antonio Food Truck to Open Restaurant at Hemisfair in 2020

Posted By on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / THEBOXSTREETSOCIAL
The Box Street Social, an acclaimed food truck and catering company, is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar in 2020.

Box Street co-owner Daniel Treviño has confirmed plans to open the restaurant at The ’68, a mixed-use development at Hemisfair, sometime in April or May.

The 3,600-square-foot space will feature an "American Eclectic" menu from chef Edward Garcia III, in addition to a bar.

The eatery, best-known for its modern American specialities — chicken and doughnuts, crispy Thai chicken wings and spicy crab-stuffed avocados — has previously been recognized by local and national publications as one of the best food trucks in the nation.



The Current has reached out to The Box Street Social for additional comment.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Coffee 'Bar' Opens in Downtown San Antonio Read More

  2. Five Booze-Friendly Spots Opening in San Antonio in 2020 Read More

  3. Los Azulejos Restaurante Bar Opens With Traditional Mexican Food, Casual Vibes Read More

  4. San Antonio Cocktail Conference: How to Imbibe and Celebrate the Alamo City's Drink Scene in 2020 Read More

  5. Scotch for the Heretic: Compass Box’s Unconventional Approach to Whisky Makes It Accessible and Even Delicious Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation