This Week in San Antonio Food News: Upcoming Boozy Spots Opening in 2020, Coffee 'Bar' Now Open and New Year's Eve Parties

The holidays are in full swing, and we're ready to ring in 2020 with new cocktails, bars and parties.Whether you're looking for a themed bash or simply want to say a boozy goodbye to the year, there's plenty of free and inexpensive ways to celebrate 2020 The San Antonio Cocktail Conference will return to the Alamo City January 15-19, 2020. Here's your guide to navigating the seminars, events and paired dinners.Looking for a new spot to imbibe in 2020? Here's five booze-friendly spots opening in the coming months.The Box Street Social, an acclaimed food truck and catering company, is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar at Hemisfair 2020. Lola Coffee Bar has quietly opened at Travis Park Plaza. Come 2020, you can expect the downtown spot to offer a curated music experience with beer, wine, coffee and bites.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.