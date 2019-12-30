Monday, December 30, 2019
Houlihan's Live Oak Location Closed as Part of Bankruptcy Proceedings
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 12:10 PM
click image
-
Facebook/Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar
After nearly a decade in business, Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar in Live Oak has closed its doors.
The restaurant was among a slew of Houlihan's locations across the nation to close on Sunday, joining shuttered Texas locations in Dallas and Fort Worth.
Located at the intersection of I-35 and 1604, the restaurant served a mix of globally inspired dishes and American comfort food.
Management announced the news via Facebook on Sunday, saying the closure was "due to the wind down of the bankruptcy estate." The post also said the company would try to place employees at new restaurants.
According to the International Business Times
, Houlihan’s Restaurants Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November, entering an agreement with competitor Landry's. As of publication, the company has two remaining North Texas locations in Denton and Garland.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio restaurants, Houlihan's, bankruptcy, Landry's, bankruptcy, Live Oak, Texas, Dallas, Fort Worth, Denton, Garland, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.