Monday, December 30, 2019

Houlihan's Live Oak Location Closed as Part of Bankruptcy Proceedings

Posted By on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 12:10 PM

click image FACEBOOK/HOULIHAN'S RESTAURANT + BAR
  • Facebook/Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar
After nearly a decade in business, Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar in Live Oak has closed its doors.

The restaurant was among a slew of Houlihan's locations across the nation to close on Sunday, joining shuttered Texas locations in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Located at the intersection of I-35 and 1604, the restaurant served a mix of globally inspired dishes and American comfort food.

Management announced the news via Facebook on Sunday, saying the closure was "due to the wind down of the bankruptcy estate." The post also said the company would try to place employees at new restaurants.



According to the International Business Times, Houlihan’s Restaurants Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November, entering an agreement with competitor Landry's. As of publication, the company has two remaining North Texas locations in Denton and Garland.

