Monday, December 30, 2019

Pinch Boil House to Launch New Laotian Dinner Series Starting in New Year

Posted By on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PINCH BOIL HOUSE
  • Courtesy of Pinch Boil House
Pinch Boil House is kicking off the new year with a monthly Laotian Dinner series, starting January 21.

Led by chef Keopraseut "Kap" Sounraj, the limited ticket series will celebrate the culture and cuisine of Laos with a meal that includes three dishes, paired with beers and small bites. It will run through 2020.

The first event will offer dishes including coconut red curry crispy rice served with vegetables, red curry chicken broth served with vermicelli rice noodles and a special Lao sausage made with pork and lemongrass.

"We're super excited to share [chef Kap's] food again, as it was such a huge hit when we did the small Laotian pop-up during lunches," Pinch co-founder Sean Wen told the Current.
click to enlarge 2.png

Tickets for the dinners will run $45 per person. Eventbrite ticket sales start January 2.
Location Details Pinch Boil House and Bia Bar
124 N Main Ave.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 971-7774
Asian and Seafood
Map
San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

