Pinch Boil House to Launch New Laotian Dinner Series Starting in New Year

is kicking off the new year with a monthly Laotian Dinner series, starting January 21.
Led by chef Keopraseut "Kap" Sounraj, the limited ticket series will celebrate the culture and cuisine of Laos with a meal that includes three dishes, paired with beers and small bites. It will run through 2020.
The first event will offer dishes including coconut red curry crispy rice served with vegetables, red curry chicken broth served with vermicelli rice noodles and a special Lao sausage made with pork and lemongrass.
"We're super excited to share [chef Kap's] food again, as it was such a huge hit when we did the small Laotian pop-up during lunches," Pinch co-founder Sean Wen told the Current
.
click to enlarge
Tickets for the dinners will run $45 per person. Eventbrite ticket sales start January 2.
