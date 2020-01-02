Email
Thursday, January 2, 2020

Coming Soon: Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q Restaurant Will Open New Location in North San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 11:58 AM

The Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q restaurant empire is preparing to open its fourth San Antonio location in the coming weeks.

The restaurant, located at 327 Nakoma Drive, is expected to open before the end of January, according to a corporate spokesperson.

The space, which previously housed a Grady's BBQ outpost, will offer San Antonio customer favorites like smoked brisket, turkey, sausage links and sides including potato salad and cream corn.

Rudy’s began in 1989, when restauranteur Phil Roman and BBQ pitmaster "Doc Holiday" teamed up to create the popular BBQ spot. Rudy's has since expanded to 45 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico.



Tags: , , , , , , ,

