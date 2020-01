Coming Soon: Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q Restaurant Will Open New Location in North San Antonio

The Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q restaurant empire is preparing to open its fourth San Antonio location in the coming weeks.The restaurant, located at 327 Nakoma Drive, is expected to open before the end of January, according to a corporate spokesperson.The space, which previously housed a Grady's BBQ outpost, will offer San Antonio customer favorites like smoked brisket, turkey, sausage links and sides including potato salad and cream corn.Rudy’s began in 1989, when restauranteur Phil Roman and BBQ pitmaster "Doc Holiday" teamed up to create the popular BBQ spot. Rudy's has since expanded to 45 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.