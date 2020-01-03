Friday, January 3, 2020
Small Plates, By the Numbers: How San Antonio Loves Craft Beer Compared to Other Texas Cities
By Sanford Nowlin
Ever wonder how the tastes of San Antonio craft beer enthusiasts stack up against those in other Texas cities? Well, wonder no longer. The inaugural Texas Craft Beer Report, compiled by independent data group Hopalytics, surveyed Texas beer enthusiasts to find out which styles are favored in each of the state’s four biggest metros.
Turns out, Alamo City craft enthusiasts love their ales and IPAs — including hazy and Northeast-style IPAs — more than folks in any other metro. What don’t we dig? Apparently, drinkers here aren’t sweet on sour or wild styles, and we’re also fairly indifferent to lagers and pilsners.
So, now you know.
