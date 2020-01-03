Small Plates, By the Numbers: How San Antonio Loves Craft Beer Compared to Other Texas Cities

Ever wonder how the tastes of San Antonio craft beer enthusiasts stack up against those in other Texas cities? Well, wonder no longer. The inaugural Texas Craft Beer Report, compiled by independent data group Hopalytics, surveyed Texas beer enthusiasts to find out which styles are favored in each of the state’s four biggest metros.Turns out, Alamo City craft enthusiasts love their ales and IPAs — including hazy and Northeast-style IPAs — more than folks in any other metro. What don’t we dig? Apparently, drinkers here aren’t sweet on sour or wild styles, and we’re also fairly indifferent to lagers and pilsners.So, now you know.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.