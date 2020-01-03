Email
Friday, January 3, 2020

This Week in San Antonio Food News: East Side Eats, Sudden Closings and An Upcoming Cinema-Microbrewery

Posted By on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF GIANT NOISE
  • Courtesy of Giant Noise
It's a new year, and we're excited to travel through the Alamo City, one dish and drink at a time.

Did somebody say free tacos? It's cold outside, but the annual Cowboy Breakfast means you can celebrate the beginning of rodeo season with a hot meal.

Chef Jungsuk “Sue” Kim and her husband, Eugene Sanchez, recently opened The Magpie — the first eatery to open at Hackberry Market — and it’s already become a neighborhood gem.

Maybelle's Donuts is gone, but it's all part of a long-term plan for The Bottling Department at the Pearl.



There’s more Texas BBQ ahead, as Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q will open its fourth San Antonio location in the coming weeks.

A Round Rock-based cinema/microbrewery is expected to open in West San Antonio in February, bringing state-of-the-art technology, food and exclusive brews to the local moviegoers.

The 2010s may be over, but we're celebrating the 20 best San Antonio restaurant openings of the decade.

Pinch Boil House and chef Keopraseut "Kap" Sounraj are kicking off the new year with a Laotain dinner series. The first event will offer Asian beers paired with tasty bites and spice.

Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar closed nearly a dozen locations nationwide on December 29, including a longtime San Antonio-area spot in Live Oak.

As we move into the new year, we're pouring one out for the homies that didn't make it to 2020.

