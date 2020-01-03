This Week in San Antonio Food News: East Side Eats, Sudden Closings and An Upcoming Cinema-Microbrewery

click to enlarge
It's a new year, and we're excited to travel through the Alamo City, one dish and drink at a time.
Did somebody say free tacos? It's cold outside, but the annual Cowboy Breakfast
means you can celebrate the beginning of rodeo season with a hot meal.
Chef Jungsuk “Sue” Kim and her husband, Eugene Sanchez, recently opened The Magpie — the first eatery to open at Hackberry Market
— and it’s already become a neighborhood gem.
Maybelle's Donuts
is gone, but it's all part of a long-term plan for The Bottling Department at the Pearl.
There’s more Texas BBQ ahead, as Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q will open its fourth San Antonio location
in the coming weeks.
A Round Rock-based cinema/microbrewery
is expected to open in West San Antonio in February, bringing state-of-the-art technology, food and exclusive brews to the local moviegoers.
The 2010s may be over, but we're celebrating the 20 best San Antonio restaurant openings of the decade
.
Pinch Boil House and chef Keopraseut "Kap" Sounraj
are kicking off the new year with a Laotain dinner series. The first event will offer Asian beers paired with tasty bites and spice.
Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar
closed nearly a dozen locations nationwide on December 29, including a longtime San Antonio-area spot in Live Oak.
As we move into the new year, we're pouring one out for the homies that didn't make it to 2020
.
