Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 9, 2020

One Night Only: Acclaimed Hong Kong Bar to Take Over Downtown San Antonio Spot

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE PONTIAC
  • Courtesy of The Pontiac
The Pontiac, a Hong Kong bar known for its rock n’ roll approach to craft cocktails, is taking over downtown San Antonio’s Jet-Setter bar for a night on Friday, January 17.

The Jack Daniels-powered pop-up will be led by Pontiac co-owner and “Queen of the Bar” Beckaly Franks, with her assistant Arlene Wong, as they create a selection of boozy, flavorful Jack Daniels-based cocktails.

Attendees can expect to find Asian-inspired bites provided by Sichuan House, while D.J. Jarvis plays music throughout the night.

“We cannot wait to give San Antonio a taste of Hong Kong’s vibrant and exciting nightlife scene,” stated Benjamin Krick, who launched Jet-Setter with co-owner Lucas Bradbury in 2019. “It is going to be a rowdy, fantastic night that you won’t want to miss.”



The event is free to the public, but guests must RSVP to attend.

The Pontiac has been recognized as the best late-night spot in central Hong Kong by Conde Nast. The bar, which is celebrated for international flavors and an inclusive staff, has also been named among Asia's 50 Best Bars for four years running.
Location Details Jet-Setter
229 E Houston St #10
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Bar/Pub
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gino's Deli Makes Yelp's ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.’ List — Again Read More

  2. White Castle to Host Pop-Up in Alamo Ranch This Valentine's Day Read More

  3. New CBD-Friendly Store, Coffeeshop Now Open in Northwest San Antonio Read More

  4. Beloved San Antonio Spot Mama's Cafe to Reopen This Spring Read More

  5. San Antonio Walk-On's Locations to Celebrate Undercover Boss Episode with Free Beignets Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation