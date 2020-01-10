This Week in San Antonio Food News: White Castle Coming Soon, Gino's Deli Get Shoutout from Yelp and CBD Coffee Options

click to enlarge
It's been a busy week in San Antonio's food and drink scene. Here's what you need to know.
Despite only having stores in Texas, H-E-B
has been named the top grocery retailer in the U.S.
After getting knocked off the list in 2019, San Antonio gem Gino's Deli
made a triumphant 2020 return to Yelp's ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.’ List.
Cult favorite White Castle is heading to San Antonio
this Valentine's Day for a pop-up filled with romance and sliders.
Do you live or work near Broadway? Here are all the essential Broadway restaurants you should've tried by now
.
After closing for renovations, Mama's Cafe
is expected to reopen this spring. No word on menu favorites like the chicken fried steak though.
Popular Hong Kong Bar The Pontiac
is slated to take over downtown San Antonio's Jet-Setter bar. Expect boozy cocktails, Asian-inspired bites and music.
Connecticut-based chain Wayback Burgers
is expected to open two San Antonio locations this year. The franchise offers stacked burgers, specialty sandwiches and hand-dipped cones.
Hemp-friendly shop Rodkeys
has opened a second location near the Medical Center, but this time with CBD coffee and tea options.
Do you live a gluten-free life, but have a hard time dining out? These restaurants
can feed you without issue.
San Antonio two Walk-On's locations celebrated the franchise's Undercover Boss
TV premiere this week with free beignets.
After complaints of long lines and taco shortages in 2019, the Barbacoa & Big Red Festival
has expanded the 2020 festival to a two-day event.
