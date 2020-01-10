United We Brunch Returning to San Antonio Next Month in New Location

click to enlarge
San Antonio's biggest brunch bash is back and bigger than ever. The United We Brunch
festival will take place at The Espee at St. Paul Square — with savory and sweet bites from over 30 local restaurants, boozy cocktails, beer and bubbles — on Saturday, February 29.
Flash Sale priced tickets are available today through Thursday, Jan. 16. GA tickets
cost $35 each and include unlimited brunch bites, drinks and photo booths. VIP tickets
cost $70 each and include early entry to the festival, designated parking, access to the Garrison Bros. Bourbon-infused chicken and waffle bar, and more.
The event will also include live music, DJs, and an all-new Battle of the Bloody Marys contest, inviting attendees to determine the People's Choice winner.
The event, sponsored by Garrison Bros. Bourbon, Michelada Cocktail Mix by Twang, Derm SA, Bloody Revolution and the San Antonio Current
, will benefit Child Advocates San Antonio (CASA).
Participating restaurants include Cakes by Felicia, Catch the Wave, Cereal Killer Sweets, Cover 3, Dorrego's, Earl Abel's, Liberty Bar, Lucy Cooper's Icehouse, Magnolia Pancake Haus, Orderup, Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant Market & Bakery, Savor at the Culinary Institute of America, Southern Roots Vegan Bakery, Sweet Paris, Creperie & Cafe, The Art of Donut, The Rustic, Toro Kitchen & Bar and Tucker's Kozy Korner.
Updates will be shared on Instagram at @sacurrent
.
