Busted Sandal Brewing Co. to Open Second Location This Month

San Antonio microbrewery Busted Sandal Brewing Co.
will soon bring its craft brews to a second location at 14743 Old Bandera Road, Unit 5.
The Helotes location will include an outdoor patio and a taproom that serves Busted Sandal's craft brews, though the space could eventually house its own brewing operations.
Busted Sandal Brewing Co., which opened in 2013, currently runs its main craft beer and taproom operations from its Northwest San Antonio location.
The Current
has reached out to the microbrewery for additional information.
