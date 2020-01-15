Email
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Downtown San Antonio Coffeeshop Raising Funds for Firefighting Efforts in Australia

Australia's deadly bushfires have destroyed thousands of homes and ravaged local wildlife, with no clear end in sight. However, there are individuals and businesses looking to help in whatever ways they can.

Between now and January 20, local business Lola Coffee (711 Navarro St.) will donate 100% of all proceeds from flat white sales to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, a volunteer-based government agency that is working to fight the fires.

The coffee shop announced its plans via Instagram on Wednesday, adding that it was "the absolute least we could do." Stay tuned for updates.


