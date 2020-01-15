Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The Good Kind Will Leave the Pearl's Bottling Department This Month

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge THE GOOD KIND SOUTHTOWN
  • The Good Kind Southtown
After nearly three years at the Pearl's Bottling Department, The Good Kind will end its tenure on January 31 to make room for a new restaurant concept.

The closure of The Good Kind kiosk will allow chef Tim McDiarmid to focus on her other businesses, including restaurant The Good Kind Southtown, Ivy Hall Events and Tim the Girl Catering.

This is the second Bottling Department tenant to recently announce its closure. Maybelle’s Donuts, a concept developed by Bakery Lorraine's Charlie Biedenharn and chefs Jeremy Mandrell and Anne Ng, closed in late December.

A new concept will be announced in the coming weeks.



“The Good Kind was one of the original tenants in the Bottling Department and we are thrilled Chef Tim was able to share her delicious, healthy food with us for nearly 3 years,” stated Elizabeth Fauerso, chief marketing officer of the Pearl. “We’re excited to see how Chef Tim continues to innovate at the Southtown location and we look forward to opening the space up for new concepts. It was our vision to have the space act as an incubator in San Antonio and we are thrilled to see it working its course."
Location Details The Good Kind Southtown
1127 S St Mary's St
Central
San Antonio, TX
Contemporary
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Taco Cabana Closes Two San Antonio-Area Locations Read More

  2. Ruben's Backyard Has Closed, New Restaurant Expected to Open Soon Read More

  3. Busted Sandal Brewing Co. to Open Second Location This Month Read More

  4. Fine Tuning Fine Dining: Service Struggles to Keep Up with San Antonio’s Growing Rep As a Food City, But Workers Shouldn’t Take the Blame Read More

  5. New CBD-Friendly Store, Coffeeshop Now Open in Northwest San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation