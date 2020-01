The Good Kind Will Leave the Pearl's Bottling Department This Month

After nearly three years at the Pearl's Bottling Department, The Good Kind will end its tenure on January 31 to make room for a new restaurant concept.The closure of The Good Kind kiosk will allow chef Tim McDiarmid to focus on her other businesses, including restaurant The Good Kind Southtown , Ivy Hall Events and Tim the Girl Catering.This is the second Bottling Department tenant to recently announce its closure. Maybelle’s Donuts, a concept developed by Bakery Lorraine's Charlie Biedenharn and chefs Jeremy Mandrell and Anne Ng, closed in late December.A new concept will be announced in the coming weeks.“The Good Kind was one of the original tenants in the Bottling Department and we are thrilled Chef Tim was able to share her delicious, healthy food with us for nearly 3 years,” stated Elizabeth Fauerso, chief marketing officer of the Pearl. “We’re excited to see how Chef Tim continues to innovate at the Southtown location and we look forward to opening the space up for new concepts. It was our vision to have the space act as an incubator in San Antonio and we are thrilled to see it working its course."

