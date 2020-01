Chef Lisa Astorga-Watel to Close Southtown Bistro Bite This Weekend

After eight years of serving creative French and South American-inspired dishes and cocktails, Bite will serve its final brunch on Sunday, January 19.Citing the loss of the restaurant's lease, chef and owner Lisa Astorga-Watel announced the closure on Wednesday."Hopefully down the road we can reincarnate the spirit in a new venue," Astorga-Watel wrote in a Facebook post ."We'll be open now through this upcoming Sunday so please feel free to come by and help see us out with a BANG! Thanks again to all for these eight memorable years!"Locals can still catch chef Astorga-Watel in action at local French restaurant Bistr09, which she opened with her husband, chef Damien Watel, in 2019.This is the latest Southtown restaurant to shut its doors, following the recent closures of eateries including Feast and Burger Culture."We are sorry to see it go, but recent events like the bankruptcy sale of the shopping center caused us to lose the lease we had," Astorga-Watel told The. "The new owners indicated they would ask for a lot more rent. We have loved the Southtown vibe for a long time and are sorry to have to move on."

