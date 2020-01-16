Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Chef Lisa Astorga-Watel to Close Southtown Bistro Bite This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / BITE SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / Bite San Antonio
After eight years of serving creative French and South American-inspired dishes and cocktails, Bite will serve its final brunch on Sunday, January 19.

Citing the loss of the restaurant's lease, chef and owner Lisa Astorga-Watel announced the closure on Wednesday.

"Hopefully down the road we can reincarnate the spirit in a new venue," Astorga-Watel wrote in a Facebook post."We'll be open now through this upcoming Sunday so please feel free to come by and help see us out with a BANG! Thanks again to all for these eight memorable years!"

Locals can still catch chef Astorga-Watel in action at local French restaurant Bistr09, which she opened with her husband, chef Damien Watel, in 2019.



This is the latest Southtown restaurant to shut its doors, following the recent closures of eateries including Feast and Burger Culture.

"We are sorry to see it go, but recent events like the bankruptcy sale of the shopping center caused us to lose the lease we had," Astorga-Watel told The Current. "The new owners indicated they would ask for a lot more rent. We have loved the Southtown vibe for a long time and are sorry to have to move on."


So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Fine Tuning Fine Dining: Service Struggles to Keep Up with San Antonio’s Growing Rep As a Food City, But Workers Shouldn’t Take the Blame Read More

  2. The Good Kind Will Leave the Pearl's Bottling Department This Month Read More

  3. Downtown San Antonio Coffeeshop Raising Funds for Firefighting Efforts in Australia Read More

  4. Taco Cabana Closes Two San Antonio-Area Locations Read More

  5. The Takeaway: Cake Thieves’ Owners Wants San Antonio to Know All Vegan Food Isn’t Healthy Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation