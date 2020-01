San Antonio Cocktail Conference 2020 Celebrates Growing Food and Beverage Scene During Opening Night at the Majestic Theatre

The 2020 San Antonio Cocktail Conference kicked off Thursday with Opening Night at the Majestic Theatre.Now in its ninth year, the conference has grown to showcase dozens of spirits, liqueurs and restaurants — offering cocktails from brands including Garrison Brothers and Old Forester, and bites from San Antonio spots such as Dorrego's, Pinch Boil House and The Cherrity Bar — with music from local DJs.The growing cocktail conference also echoes the growth of the city's food and drink scene, said Aaron Joseph, a guest bartender for Old Forester , which specializes in bourbon whisky.Joseph, a San Antonio native, has seen the city and its tastes grow by leaps and bounds in recent years, as evidenced by the incredible cocktails and dishes on display."More people are looking to tell their story in a glass," Joseph said. "If you want to look at a cocktail movement, follow the culinary scene first. I've seen the city transform within the last decade to offer amazing [food and drink] options."The San Antonio Cocktail Conference festivities will continue through Sunday.

