This Week in San Antonio Food News: More Restaurant Closures, Vegan Sweets and A Look at Local Service

Is San Antonio’s service industry
keeping up its growing reputation as a dining destination? We looked at the state of the city's food scene.
Local brewery Busted Sandal Brewing Co.
is slated to open a second location (with a new taproom!) this month.
If you're looking for ways to help fight the Australian bushfires, start with a cup of coffee. This local coffeeshop
is donating 100% of select coffee proceeds to the NSW Rural Fires Service.
Northeast restaurant Ruben's Backyard
recently closed, making way for a new restaurant expected to open soon.
Taco Cabana
closed 19 underperforming Texas locations this week, including two San Antonio-area spots.
Need a new place to grab a drink? Consider trying one of these under-the-radar bars
The Pearl’s Bottling Department will say goodbye to another tenant — the Good Kind
— this month to make room for a new food concept.
The Takeaway:
We sat down with the local baking duo at Cake Thieves to talk vegan sweets and what to expect from their new brick-and-mortar
opening soon.
After eight years of serving French and South American-inspired bites, chef Lisa Astorga-Watel will close her Southtown bistro
— for now.
Though they didn’t win H-E-B's 'Quest for Texas' Best' 2019 competition, local artisan chili company JD's Chili Parlor
is bringing gourmet chili products to H-E-B stores this month.
We took a by-the-numbers
look at Element Kombucha, a local company that's producing bubbly, refreshing beverages for the Alamo City.
