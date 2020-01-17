Email
Friday, January 17, 2020

This Week in San Antonio Food News: More Restaurant Closures, Vegan Sweets and A Look at Local Service

Is San Antonio’s service industry keeping up its growing reputation as a dining destination? We looked at the state of the city's food scene.

Local brewery Busted Sandal Brewing Co. is slated to open a second location (with a new taproom!) this month.

If you're looking for ways to help fight the Australian bushfires, start with a cup of coffee. This local coffeeshop is donating 100% of select coffee proceeds to the NSW Rural Fires Service.

Northeast restaurant Ruben's Backyard recently closed, making way for a new restaurant expected to open soon.



Taco Cabana closed 19 underperforming Texas locations this week, including two San Antonio-area spots.

Need a new place to grab a drink? Consider trying one of these under-the-radar bars.

The Pearl’s Bottling Department will say goodbye to another tenant — the Good Kind — this month to make room for a new food concept.

The Takeaway: We sat down with the local baking duo at Cake Thieves to talk vegan sweets and what to expect from their new brick-and-mortar opening soon.

After eight years of serving French and South American-inspired bites, chef Lisa Astorga-Watel will close her Southtown bistro — for now.

Though they didn’t win H-E-B's 'Quest for Texas' Best' 2019 competition, local artisan chili company JD's Chili Parlor is bringing gourmet chili products to H-E-B stores this month.

We took a by-the-numbers look at Element Kombucha, a local company that's producing bubbly, refreshing beverages for the Alamo City.

