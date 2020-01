Elote Festival Planned for San Antonio This Spring

Anyone who loves elote may want to save the date for a festival dedicated to the popular South Texas snack El Chistoso Elotes is making sure that San Antonians get their fill of roasted corn and corn in a cup. The snack stand will hold the fest Saturday, March 28 with more than 30 vendors selling their take on the treat that originated in Mexico. Local foodies will be able to doctor theirs with toppings ranging from mayonnaise and cheese to crushed chips including Hot Cheetos and Takis.The event , scheduled for 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Copernicus Park, also will include other street foods in addition to live music, artisan vendors and kids' activities.While the festival itself is free, the enthusiastic online response suggests interested folks may want to show up early to beat the crowds.

