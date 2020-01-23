San Antonio Hot Sauce Vendor to Launch New Taco Concept at The Pearl

click to enlarge
The Good Kind
is leaving the Pearl’s Bottling Department this month, but there’s a new concept — SayTown Tacos — expected to take its place.
SayTown Tacos, a new eatery from local hot sauce vendor Humble House Foods
, will open to the public by late February. The space will serve fresh tacos and a mix of classic comfort foods including fideo and buñuelos, in addition to aguas frescas.
Expect to see playful flavor combinations like the “Popfather,” a crisp taco honoring Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and made with potatoes, vegetables, crema and cheese. The entire menu will offer $3 to $4 taco options, as well as a selection of Humble House hot sauces.
"We are blessed to have been a founding member of the Pearl Farmers Market for the past 10 years,” stated chef Luis Morales, co-owner of Humble House Foods and SayTown Tacos. “The loyalty and support of our customers has been monumental for the growth of our business. The new concept, SayTown Tacos, embodies the same dedication and commitment to quality that made Humble House unique. We hope our customers can follow us on this journey as we take the next step with Pearl into the Bottling Department.”
Humble House Foods originally launched as a vendor at the Pearl Farmers Market in 2010, but the company has since expanded its line of savory and spicy sauces to select H-E-B stores throughout Texas.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.