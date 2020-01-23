Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 23, 2020

San Antonio Hot Sauce Vendor to Launch New Taco Concept at The Pearl

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge THE PEARL
  • The Pearl
The Good Kind is leaving the Pearl’s Bottling Department this month, but there’s a new concept — SayTown Tacos — expected to take its place.

SayTown Tacos, a new eatery from local hot sauce vendor Humble House Foods, will open to the public by late February. The space will serve fresh tacos and a mix of classic comfort foods including fideo and buñuelos, in addition to aguas frescas.

Expect to see playful flavor combinations like the “Popfather,” a crisp taco honoring Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and made with potatoes, vegetables, crema and cheese. The entire menu will offer $3 to $4 taco options, as well as a selection of Humble House hot sauces.

"We are blessed to have been a founding member of the Pearl Farmers Market for the past 10 years,” stated chef Luis Morales, co-owner of Humble House Foods and SayTown Tacos. “The loyalty and support of our customers has been monumental for the growth of our business. The new concept, SayTown Tacos, embodies the same dedication and commitment to quality that made Humble House unique. We hope our customers can follow us on this journey as we take the next step with Pearl into the Bottling Department.”



Humble House Foods originally launched as a vendor at the Pearl Farmers Market in 2010, but the company has since expanded its line of savory and spicy sauces to select H-E-B stores throughout Texas.
Location Details Bottling Department Food Hall
312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Asian, American and Sweets
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Luxury Now Closed, New Food and Bar Concept to Open in Its Place Read More

  2. Beloved Austin Burger Chain P. Terry's Heading to San Antonio Read More

  3. Elote Festival Planned for San Antonio This Spring Read More

  4. New San Antonio Bakery Rolls Out Plant-Based Sweets, Coffee Read More

  5. San Antonio Pastry Chef to Appear on Food Network Baking Competition Show Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation