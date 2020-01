Titans of Tailgate Returns to Sunken Garden Theater with Spirits, Battle of the Grills

Titans of Tailgate, a Culinaria San Antonio event led by Chef Jason Dady, will return to the Sunken Garden Theater on Sunday, January 26.The event, which raises funds for culinary education at local high schools, will offer grilled dishes, beer, spirits and wines. The event will also feature an impressive lineup of more than 30 local and internationally renowned chefs, including Stephanie Izard of Cabra in Chicago, Leo Davila of Catch the Wave and Luis Colon of La Cantera Resort & Spa. General admission tickets cost $75, while children's tickets cost $25 (ages 6 and under enter free). The $150 VIP tickets include a special tasting and private event, a meet-and-greet with the chefs, and tailgate swag.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.