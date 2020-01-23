Email
Thursday, January 23, 2020

Titans of Tailgate Returns to Sunken Garden Theater with Spirits, Battle of the Grills

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 3:18 PM

Titans of Tailgate, a Culinaria San Antonio event led by Chef Jason Dady, will return to the Sunken Garden Theater on Sunday, January 26.

The event, which raises funds for culinary education at local high schools, will offer grilled dishes, beer, spirits and wines. The event will also feature an impressive lineup of more than 30 local and internationally renowned chefs, including Stephanie Izard of Cabra in Chicago, Leo Davila of Catch the Wave and Luis Colon of La Cantera Resort & Spa.

General admission tickets cost $75, while children's tickets cost $25 (ages 6 and under enter free). The $150 VIP tickets include a special tasting and private event, a meet-and-greet with the chefs, and tailgate swag.
Location Details Sunken Garden Theater
3875 N. St. Mary's St.
San Antonio, MI
(210) 735-0663
Outdoor Theater
Map
