Thursday, January 23, 2020
Titans of Tailgate Returns to Sunken Garden Theater with Spirits, Battle of the Grills
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 3:18 PM
click image
-
Facebook / Titans of Tailgate
Titans of Tailgate, a Culinaria San Antonio event led by Chef Jason Dady, will return to the Sunken Garden Theater on Sunday, January 26.
The event, which raises funds for culinary education at local high schools, will offer grilled dishes, beer, spirits and wines. The event will also feature an impressive lineup of more than 30 local and internationally renowned chefs, including Stephanie Izard of Cabra in Chicago, Leo Davila of Catch the Wave and Luis Colon of La Cantera Resort & Spa.
General admission tickets
cost $75, while children's tickets cost $25 (ages 6 and under enter free). The $150 VIP tickets include a special tasting and private event, a meet-and-greet with the chefs, and tailgate swag.
jason dady, titans of tailgate, san antonio, food festival, culinaria, food events, things to do in San Antonio, sunken garden theater
