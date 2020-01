San Antonio Restaurant Pharm Table Expands Brunch to Include Mondays

If there’s one thing that makes Mondays suck a little less, it’s brunch. Pharm Table , an organic plant-forward restaurant led by chef Elizabeth Johnson, has announced plans to expand its brunch service to include Saturday, Sunday and Monday.Starting January 27, the restaurant will offer its brunch menu — including the vegan sweet potato waffles, breakfast pizza and bottomless coffee cups — every Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.“It’s a movement we want to get behind because many people work on the weekends,” Johnson stated in a recent press release. “We want those people to enjoy our brunch, too.”

