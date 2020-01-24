San Antonio Restaurant Pharm Table Expands Brunch to Include Mondays

Friday, January 24, 2020
If there’s one thing that makes Mondays suck a little less, it’s brunch.
Pharm Table
, an organic plant-forward restaurant led by chef Elizabeth Johnson, has announced plans to expand its brunch service to include Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Starting January 27, the restaurant will offer its brunch menu — including the vegan sweet potato waffles, breakfast pizza and bottomless coffee cups — every Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It’s a movement we want to get behind because many people work on the weekends,” Johnson stated in a recent press release. “We want those people to enjoy our brunch, too.”
