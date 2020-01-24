Email
Friday, January 24, 2020

This Week in San Antonio Food News: P. Terry's Coming to SA, Another Sudden Closing and Local Chef to Appear on Food Network

Posted By on Fri, Jan 24, 2020 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SOFIA TEJEDA
  • Courtesy of Sofia Tejeda
We’re just weeks into the New Year, but we’re already seeing major changes, closures and new food and drink concepts enter the Alamo City.

Local pastry chef Sofia Tejeda will be among the final five chefs to compete in the Food Network’s Girl Scout Cookie Championship next month.

Chef Andrew Weissman has closed The Luxury on Jones, but there’s a new dog-friendly space getting ready to take its place.

After years of recipe testing and selling gluten-free and vegan-friendly desserts at area farmers markets, Gaby Borrego has opened a superfood-powered bakery in San Antonio.



Elote, a true unsung hero of South Texas eats, will be the star of a new food festival this spring.

Titans of Tailgate returns this weekend — offering gourmet bites prepared by local and nationally-renowned chefs, brews and wine — with proceeds to benefit local culinary programs.

Just days after The Good Kind announced its departure, the Pearl Bottling Department has announced its newest tenant. Yes, tacos will be involved.

Want more fries with that? Your favorite Austin burger chain, P. Terry's, is preparing to open its first San Antonio location this year.

White Castle is celebrating San Antonio’s passion for sliders and romance with a three-day Valentine’s Day pop-up, complete with tableside service.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

