Monday, January 27, 2020

H-E-B Giving Away A Lifetime of Free Groceries to One Lucky Customer — Here's How You Can Win

Posted By on Mon, Jan 27, 2020 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge H-E-B
  • H-E-B
H-E-B is giving us another reason to watch the Super Bowl this year. The grocery giant is celebrating the launch of its new My H-E-B app with a special sweepstakes — giving away a lifetime of free groceries to a viewer.

The sweepstakes kicks off Sunday, February 2, with the debut of a new H-E-B commercial starring native Texan Eva Longoria and the My H-E-B app. The commercial, which will air between the game’s third and fourth quarters, will run in more than a dozen Texas markets, including San Antonio.

To enter the sweepstakes, participants must download the My H-E-B mobile app, log into their H-E-B account and play the game within the app. Viewers should pay careful attention to the items shown in the commercial, as the game will ask them to select 10 H-E-B items that were featured in the 60-second spot.

Once the 10 items are correctly selected, the player can submit their entry for a chance to win. Players can only enter once.



“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to go big and show our appreciation for our amazing customers,” stated Cory Basso, the company's vice president of marketing and advertising. “On TV’s biggest stage, we’re not only introducing Texans to our innovative new My H-E-B mobile app, we’re extending the opportunity to win a prize of a lifetime.”

The app launched in late 2019, allowing customers to find store coupons, locate items and select Curbside pickup or Home Delivery orders. The app can be downloaded in Apple's App Store and on Google Play.

Participants will have until 11:59 p.m. on February 16 to play the game. The sweepstakes winner will be notified via the email associated with their H-E-B account. Participants must be Texas residents and at least 18 years old. H-E-B partners and members of their immediate family are not eligible to win.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

