Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 27, 2020

San Antonio's Taco Fest: Music Y Más Heading to Bigger Downtown Location This Year

Posted By on Mon, Jan 27, 2020 at 3:03 PM

JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
A festival dedicated to San Antonio’s favorite dish — Taco Fest: Music Y Más — will return with eats, live music and art on Saturday, April 4. Having outgrown its former home at La Villita, this year's festival will take place at the University of Texas at San Antonio's downtown campus.

The festival will highlight more than 40 restaurants and food trucks, with plenty of $2 taco options for attendees to enjoy. From noon to 11 p.m., attendees can eat their way through the festival, view cooking demos and watch local and nationally-renowned music groups take the stage.

Early bird tickets for Taco Fest: Music Y Más will cost $15 through February. VIP tickets cost $75 include access to the VIP Cantina lounge with expanded seating, four taco vouchers from participating restaurants, two drink tickets and access to specialty cocktails. Premium VIP tickets, which cost $100, includes the VIP package, in addition to VIP festival parking and admission to a Don Julio Tequila experience.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit SATX Inner City Development, a local nonprofit dedicated to the emergency, educational and recreational needs of the near West Side neighborhood.
Location Details UTSA Downtown Campus
501 W. César Chávez Blvd.
Central
San Antonio, TX
College
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. This Week in San Antonio Food News: P. Terry's Coming to SA, Another Sudden Closing and Local Chef to Appear on Food Network Read More

  2. H-E-B Giving Away A Lifetime of Free Groceries to One Lucky Customer — Here's How You Can Win Read More

  3. The Luxury Now Closed, New Food and Bar Concept to Open in Its Place Read More

  4. San Antonio Restaurant Pharm Table Expands Brunch to Include Mondays Read More

  5. Beloved Austin Burger Chain P. Terry's Heading to San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation