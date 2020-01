San Antonio's Taco Fest: Music Y Más Heading to Bigger Downtown Location This Year

A festival dedicated to San Antonio’s favorite dish — Taco Fest: Music Y Más — will return with eats, live music and art on Saturday, April 4. Having outgrown its former home at La Villita, this year's festival will take place at the University of Texas at San Antonio's downtown campus.The festival will highlight more than 40 restaurants and food trucks, with plenty of $2 taco options for attendees to enjoy. From noon to 11 p.m., attendees can eat their way through the festival, view cooking demos and watch local and nationally-renowned music groups take the stage.Early bird tickets for Taco Fest: Music Y Más will cost $15 through February. VIP tickets cost $75 include access to the VIP Cantina lounge with expanded seating, four taco vouchers from participating restaurants, two drink tickets and access to specialty cocktails. Premium VIP tickets, which cost $100, includes the VIP package, in addition to VIP festival parking and admission to a Don Julio Tequila experience.A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit SATX Inner City Development, a local nonprofit dedicated to the emergency, educational and recreational needs of the near West Side neighborhood.

