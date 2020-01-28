Email
Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine Opening Second Location in Northeast San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 12:12 PM

After a decade of serving Jamaican dishes infused with Caribbean soul, the owners of Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine will celebrate the grand opening of its second San Antonio location on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The festivities for the new outpost at Rolling Oaks Mall will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m., but attendees are invited to enjoy complimentary eats, drinks, games and music until 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to grab their free tickets via Eventbrite.

Co-owners chef Angello Gordon and Dee Gordon will be on-site to serve classic menu favorites like stove top jerk chicken, mango scotch bonnet wings with fries and the veggie stir fry. Expect to see the food court eatery expand to offer a full bar — with specialties like Rum Punch — in the coming months.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be at Rolling Oaks Mall with our new, second location, and introducing authentic yet affordable Jamaican cuisine to our growing San Antonio community," Dee Gordon said. "We hope everyone comes out to celebrate with us and try it, especially if they haven't experienced Jamaican food before."
Rolling Oaks Mall
6909 N. Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
(210) 651-5513
