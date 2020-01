San Antonio Movie Theater Adds Barbacoa Tacos, Big Red Combo Deal to Concessions Menu

Leave it to a movie theater on the South Side to add puro delicacies to its menu. Facebook post from City Base Entertainment - Cinema & Arcade, a movie theater at Brooks City Base, reveals that the concession stand menu now features a San Antonio staple: barbacoa and Big Red.Locals catching a flick can score two barbacoa tacos and a large Big Red for $10. While that may run you more than your usual taqueria, it's not a bad deal considering concession prices. City Base Entertainment prides itself in being the only theater to offer Big Red.If you want to down some barbacoa while catching the latest adaptation ofor thesequel, you can with what appears to be a limited time deal. Just be sure to bring the aguacate.

