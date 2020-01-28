Email
Tuesday, January 28, 2020

San Antonio Movie Theater Adds Barbacoa Tacos, Big Red Combo Deal to Concessions Menu

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 10:03 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / ALANISGOOD
Leave it to a movie theater on the South Side to add puro delicacies to its menu.

A Facebook post from City Base Entertainment - Cinema & Arcade, a movie theater at Brooks City Base, reveals that the concession stand menu now features a San Antonio staple: barbacoa and Big Red.

Locals catching a flick can score two barbacoa tacos and a large Big Red for $10. While that may run you more than your usual taqueria, it's not a bad deal considering concession prices. City Base Entertainment prides itself in being the only theater to offer Big Red.

If you want to down some barbacoa while catching the latest adaptation of Little Women or the Bad Boys sequel, you can with what appears to be a limited time deal. Just be sure to bring the aguacate.
City Base Entertainment
2623 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX
General Services
Map
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


