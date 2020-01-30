Email
Thursday, January 30, 2020

CIA San Antonio's Bakery Café Reopens at the Pearl Next Week

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 11:16 AM

The CIA Bakery Café pop-up will return to the Pearl on Tuesday, February 4, with a variety of sweet and savory baked goods, breakfast, lunch and a new Saturday brunch.

The café will pop-up inside Savor, the CIA student-run restaurant, providing baking and pastry arts students with hands-on experience before graduation. Sweets, coffee and agua frescas will be available at the café through April 16.

The cafe will open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served Tuesday through Friday; brunch will be served Saturday.
Location Details SAVOR
200 East Grayson Street, Suite #117
Monte Vista
San Antonio, TX
American
