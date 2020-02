Black Restaurant Week Returns to San Antonio with Opening Party, Monthly Dinner Series

San Antonians looking to celebrate Black History Month this February can do so with food. Black Restaurant Week San Antonio , which launched in 2019, is returning this year in a big way. From February 23 to March 1, locals will be able to taste their way through black-owned restaurants and food trucks as well as support black-owned catering and food businesses.While foodies will be able to curate their own dining experience throughout the week by visiting the participating restaurants of their choice, BRW kicks off with an opening party on Sunday, February 23. The $30 ticket includes entry, a meal and a drink. A portion of sales will benefit the Beyond The Light Outreach Project, which provides food and support to the Denver Heights community.To end the week-long celebration, BRW will host its first Dinner In Black , a monthly dinner series, on Sunday, March 1. At each dinner, a black chef and dessert artist will create a four-course culinary experience for guests. Further details aren't yet available, but tickets are on sale now.Attendees are encouraged to dress in all-black attire for both events.

