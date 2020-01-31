Email
Friday, January 31, 2020

Cerroni’s Purple Garlic Opens Second San Antonio Location

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 2:23 PM

Cerroni’s Purple Garlic, a popular Italian restaurant on the corner of Rittiman and Austin Highway, has opened a second location in Hollywood Park.

The new Purple Garlic Italian Cafe is located in the Galleria Oaks Shopping Center at 5909 San Pedro Road, Suite 115. The building, which was formerly home to The Bagel Factory, has been updated to offer lunch and dinner service.

Patrons will find familiar Italian dishes including pizzas, pasta, soup, sandwiches, in addition to a selection of wines and brews.

The cafe is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Service on Friday and Saturday runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
 
