Friday, January 31, 2020
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic Opens Second San Antonio Location
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 2:23 PM
click image
-
Facebook / The Purple Garlic Italian Cafe
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic, a popular Italian restaurant on the corner of Rittiman and Austin Highway, has opened a second location in Hollywood Park.
The new Purple Garlic Italian Cafe
is located in the Galleria Oaks Shopping Center at 5909 San Pedro Road, Suite 115. The building, which was formerly home to The Bagel Factory, has been updated to offer lunch and dinner service.
Patrons will find familiar Italian dishes including pizzas, pasta, soup, sandwiches, in addition to a selection of wines and brews.
The cafe is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Service on Friday and Saturday runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio restaurants, San Antonio food news, The Purple Garlic, new restaurant, Cerroni's Purple Garlic, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.