Cerroni’s Purple Garlic Opens Second San Antonio Location

Cerroni’s Purple Garlic, a popular Italian restaurant on the corner of Rittiman and Austin Highway, has opened a second location in Hollywood Park.The new Purple Garlic Italian Cafe is located in the Galleria Oaks Shopping Center at 5909 San Pedro Road, Suite 115. The building, which was formerly home to The Bagel Factory, has been updated to offer lunch and dinner service.Patrons will find familiar Italian dishes including pizzas, pasta, soup, sandwiches, in addition to a selection of wines and brews.The cafe is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Service on Friday and Saturday runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.