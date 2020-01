Super Bowl LIV Watch Parties Happening in San Antonio

Whether you watch for the commercials or show up for the snacks, there's plenty of spots where you can enjoy the big game on Sunday. The Roo Pub // Stop by the Roo Pub for free BBQ, cold beer and prize giveaways throughout the day. Slackers // Doors open at 1 p.m. with drink specials, free food and prize giveaways from brands like Bud Light and Stella Artois. Sign up for Slackers' sixth annual hot wings eating contest for a chance to win the grand prize — $300 cash. Küenstler Brewing // Visit the brewery's taproom to watch the game with brews, and show your team pride with clam chowder in a bread bowl or Kansas City-style smoked pulled pork. Playland Pizza // Feast on wings, pizza, nachos and enjoy drink specials while enjoying the game from six screens. Be sure to call ahead to make a reservation. The Good Kind Southtown // Kick off the evening with chips and queso, Asian and Buffalo wings, and drink specials like $5 frozen bourbon and coke, or Lone Star and Bud Light buckets for $10 each. Backyard on Broadway // If you’re looking for a family-friendly spot to watch the game, Backyard on Broadway has you covered with food and drink options as well as a jumbo screen. Be sure to reserve your spot ahead of time. The Friendly Spot Ice House // There's plenty of screens and Bud Light so you can watch the game from any angle. The Hangar // Bring your best furry friend to enter the puppy bowl at 2 p.m., and stay for snacks and drink specials while you watch the game. Point Park // Grab Super Bowl-friendly snacks like Pho-U Vietnamese Cuisine’s hot fried chicken wings, hot dogs and burgers from The New York Grill Express or cheesy taco bowls from Ay, Chihuahua Tacos. The park will also offer beer specials and $4 mimosas.

