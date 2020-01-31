Email
Friday, January 31, 2020

This Week in San Antonio Food News: Charc Week Returns, Taco Fest Changes and the Most Beautiful Restaurants

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / CUREDATPEARL
This South Side movie theater just added barbacoa tacos and Big Red to its menu. Does a better San Antonio combo exist? We’ll wait.

CIA San Antonio's Bakery Café will return to the Pearl next week with breakfast, lunch and a new Saturday brunch service.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Charc Week kicks off Sunday with new charcuterie board experiences, classes and chances to sample the art of cured meat.

Restaurant chains like Texas-based Bar Louie continue to struggle in 2020. The company recently filed for bankruptcy and closed 38 restaurants, including a location in Stone Oak.



Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine recently opened their second location inside Rolling Oaks Mall, which means you can enjoy legit wings and rum punch between shopping sessions.

Are you all about aesthetic? Then you'll appreciate dining at the most beautiful restaurants in San Antonio.

We all know that commercials are the most important part of the Super Bowl. Watching H-E-B’s big game commercial could be your ticket to winning a lifetime of free groceries.

Time to break out the stretchy pants. Taco Fest: Music Y Más will return this spring with more tacos and music than ever before.

Pitmaster Brandon Peterson is bringing the best of the BBQ world to a new Southtown spot. Find out what to expect at Bandit BBQ.

