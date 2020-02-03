Email
Monday, February 3, 2020

San Antonio Restaurant to Host Gordita-Eating Contest with Cash Prize

Posted By on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 1:38 PM

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to indulge in delicious gorditas, this is it. Mexican restaurant Doña Tota will host a competition on Sunday, Feb. 5 to determine the city’s gordita-eating champion.

The event, which starts at 7 p.m., will give contestants three minutes to eat as many gorditas possible. One hungry contestant will be crowned the gordita-eating champion with free food, merch and a small cash prize.

For those looking to simply enjoy the savory dish, the restaurant will offer $1 gorditas all day. Though Doña Tota does not serve alcohol, event attendees are invited to BYOB.

Food lovers can sign up for the eating contest by calling (210) 929-0004 or messaging the restaurant on Facebook. The contest will take place at the Doña Tota location at 923 N. Loop 1604.



