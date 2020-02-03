Email
Monday, February 3, 2020

Vegan Bakery Will Open in Southtown with $1 Cinnamon Rolls on Valentine's Day

Posted By on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY CINNAHOLIC
  • Courtesy Cinnaholic
Vegan bakery chain Cinnaholic will celebrate the grand opening of its first San Antonio location at 812 S. Alamo St. with a sweet deal. On Friday, February 14, the shop will offer $1 gourmet cinnamon rolls from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The bakery, which uses no animal-based products, will specialize in cinnamon rolls that can be customized with frostings and toppings. Owners Ben and Nicki Reedy will also offer a variety of cookies, brownies and coffee.

The Cinnaholic brand was introduced to a national audience after appearing on ABC’s TV show Shark Tank. Since 2014, the brand has grown to nearly 40 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"There is a tremendous amount of excitement to serve our award-winning cinnamon rolls to the people of San Antonio," said co-owner Nicki Reedy. "I’m eager to share such a delicious and allergy-friendly dessert to my community. The concept is fun and will serve a growing demographic in the area."



