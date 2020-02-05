Email
Wednesday, February 5, 2020

San Antonio Steakhouse Named Among Most Romantic Restaurants in the U.S. By OpenTable

Couples looking to go all out for Valentine's Day may want to take notice of recent romantic accolades earned by San Antonio's J-Prime Steakhouse.

The eatery was named among the top 100 romantic restaurants on a 2020 list from OpenTable, the reservation-booking app. The list, which features the restaurants alphabetically, is based on more than 80 million reviews from OpenTable users.

J-Prime was the only San Antonio spot to hit the list. The eatery's menu features delicacies such as prime beef carpaccio, octopus ceviche and escargot plus the expected lineup of sizzling steaks.

The steakhouse was mentioned alongside other Lone Star State restaurants including Uchi Dallas, Uchi Houston, Via Reál in Irving, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse in Houston and Truluck's and Uchiko, both in Austin.



So the next time you and your sweetheart want a date night that makes you feel like you're in that Snapchat filter that makes pink hearts float around your head, you've got at least one option in SA. So long as you don't mind shelling out.

