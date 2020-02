San Antonio Steakhouse Named Among Most Romantic Restaurants in the U.S. By OpenTable

Couples looking to go all out for Valentine's Day may want to take notice of recent romantic accolades earned by San Antonio's J-Prime Steakhouse.The eatery was named among the top 100 romantic restaurants on a 2020 list from OpenTable , the reservation-booking app. The list, which features the restaurants alphabetically, is based on more than 80 million reviews from OpenTable users.J-Prime was the only San Antonio spot to hit the list. The eatery's menu features delicacies such as prime beef carpaccio, octopus ceviche and escargot plus the expected lineup of sizzling steaks.The steakhouse was mentioned alongside other Lone Star State restaurants including Uchi Dallas, Uchi Houston, Via Reál in Irving, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse in Houston and Truluck's and Uchiko, both in Austin.So the next time you and your sweetheart want a date night that makes you feel like you're in that Snapchat filter that makes pink hearts float around your head, you've got at least one option in SA. So long as you don't mind shelling out.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.