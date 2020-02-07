Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 7, 2020

Annual Paella Challenge Returning to San Antonio Park Next Month

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 11:29 AM

click image FACEBOOK / PAELLA CHALLENGE
  • Facebook / Paella Challenge
When it comes to the beloved Spanish plate paella, the flavor and ingredient possibilities are endless. Local and internationally-renown chefs will create their own version of the iconic dish during the 11th Annual Corona Paella Challenge on Sunday, March 8.

The event, which benefits Chef Johnny Hernandez's educational nonprofit Kitchen Campus, will challenge professional chefs and local high school culinary teams to prepare the best paella possible.

From noon to 4 p.m., attendees can watch chefs in action and sample up to 30 different paella creations, enjoy music and choose from a selection of beers, sangria and Spanish wines.

The 21 and older crowd can purchase general admission tickets for $85 each, and includes endless paella samples and access to beer, wine and a special Modelo Michelada Bar. General admission for guests under 21 costs $30.



One winning chef will be awarded a free trip to Spain, while the winning high school team will receive a free trip to the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Movie Theater Adds Barbacoa Tacos, Big Red Combo Deal to Concessions Menu Read More

  2. San Antonio Steakhouse Named Among Most Romantic Restaurants in the U.S. By OpenTable Read More

  3. Black Rifle Coffee Company Prepares to Open San Antonio Shop Read More

  4. San Antonio Mixologists to Compete for 'Best Bartender in Texas' Title Read More

  5. San Antonio Restaurants to Offer New Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Drinks, Bites for a Limited Time Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation