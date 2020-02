Annual Paella Challenge Returning to San Antonio Park Next Month

When it comes to the beloved Spanish plate paella, the flavor and ingredient possibilities are endless. Local and internationally-renown chefs will create their own version of the iconic dish during the 11th Annual Corona Paella Challenge on Sunday, March 8.The event, which benefits Chef Johnny Hernandez's educational nonprofit Kitchen Campus, will challenge professional chefs and local high school culinary teams to prepare the best paella possible.From noon to 4 p.m., attendees can watch chefs in action and sample up to 30 different paella creations, enjoy music and choose from a selection of beers, sangria and Spanish wines.The 21 and older crowd can purchase general admission tickets for $85 each, and includes endless paella samples and access to beer, wine and a special Modelo Michelada Bar. General admission for guests under 21 costs $30.One winning chef will be awarded a free trip to Spain, while the winning high school team will receive a free trip to the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

