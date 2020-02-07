Email
Friday, February 7, 2020

Europa Restaurant and Bar Brings Diverse, Pan-European Dishes to the Medical Center

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 4:49 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/EUROPA RESTAURANT AND BAR
  • Facebook/Europa Restaurant and Bar
With international influences, classic cocktails and a combination of fresh ingredients and flavors, Europa Restaurant and Bar checks all the boxes for a new, unique restaurant in the Alamo City.

The eatery, located at 8811 Fredericksburg Road, offers a variety of dishes including Spanish mussels, German schnitzel and Bulgarian kebapche.

The restaurant also offers a weekday happy hour — with $4 well drinks, $3 select drafts and bruschetta for $5 — from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Current has reached out for additional comment.



