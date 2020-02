Europa Restaurant and Bar Brings Diverse, Pan-European Dishes to the Medical Center

With international influences, classic cocktails and a combination of fresh ingredients and flavors, Europa Restaurant and Bar checks all the boxes for a new, unique restaurant in the Alamo City.The eatery, located at 8811 Fredericksburg Road, offers a variety of dishes including Spanish mussels, German schnitzel and Bulgarian kebapche.The restaurant also offers a weekday happy hour — with $4 well drinks, $3 select drafts and bruschetta for $5 — from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.Thehas reached out for additional comment.

