Friday, February 7, 2020
Europa Restaurant and Bar Brings Diverse, Pan-European Dishes to the Medical Center
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 4:49 PM
Facebook/Europa Restaurant and Bar
With international influences, classic cocktails and a combination of fresh ingredients and flavors, Europa Restaurant and Bar checks all the boxes for a new, unique restaurant in the Alamo City.
The eatery, located at 8811 Fredericksburg Road, offers a variety of dishes including Spanish mussels, German schnitzel and Bulgarian kebapche.
The restaurant also offers a weekday happy hour — with $4 well drinks, $3 select drafts and bruschetta for $5 — from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Current
has reached out for additional comment.
