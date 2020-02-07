Email
Friday, February 7, 2020

This Week in San Antonio Food News: Valentine's Day Menus, Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Bites and Restaurants You Should've Tried By Now

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 10:40 AM

click to enlarge GARRISON BROTHERS
  • Garrison Brothers
Coffee is political too. Black Rifle Coffee Company is preparing to open its first San Antonio store with coffee, small bites and merch, including its Sean Hannity collection.

Looking for new places to eat? Check out these restaurants you most likely haven't tried, but should.

San Antonio mixologists have thrown their hat in the ring to win the Garrison Brothers' 'Best Bartender in Texas' competition. You can try their creative cocktails between Feb. 17- 28.

According to OpenTable, San Antonio boasts one of the most romantic restaurants in the nation. Ooh la la.



These local bars and eateries will roll out Girl Scout cookie-inspired menus for a limited time.

Vegan co-op Munch On and Beyond has closed, but there's a new vegan business expected to take its place.

Do you have what it takes to become San Antonio's gordita-eating champion?

Here's where you can wine and dine your favorite person (even if it's just you) during Valentine's Day.

This new vegan bakery will celebrate its grand opening with $1 cinnamon rolls.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

