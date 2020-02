Frida Kahlo-Inspired Southtown Restaurant to Close Next Month

After more than three years in Southtown, Casa Azul de Andrea will serve its final cocktails and tacos on March 6.Owner Andrea Garcia and her wife Monica opened the Frida Kahlo-inspired eatery together in 2016, offering a menu with tortas, tacos, street corn and cocktails. The restaurant, located at 1036 S. Alamo St., also hosted a popular Sunday brunch and local art events.The couple announced their plans to close the restaurant on Sunday, thanking the community for their support over the years."Life is too short and we never know what tomorrow may bring," an Instagram post read. "We have made the decision to end our time with Casa Azul on a high note. We are very excited to begin our new adventure together."Cafe Azul is the latest small business to close in Southtown, following the recent closures of longtime dining spots Bite and Feast.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.