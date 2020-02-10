Email
Monday, February 10, 2020

Frida Kahlo-Inspired Southtown Restaurant to Close Next Month

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 1:08 PM

INSTAGRAM / LISA.22RN
After more than three years in Southtown, Casa Azul de Andrea will serve its final cocktails and tacos on March 6.

Owner Andrea Garcia and her wife Monica opened the Frida Kahlo-inspired eatery together in 2016, offering a menu with tortas, tacos, street corn and cocktails. The restaurant, located at 1036 S. Alamo St., also hosted a popular Sunday brunch and local art events.

The couple announced their plans to close the restaurant on Sunday, thanking the community for their support over the years.

"Life is too short and we never know what tomorrow may bring," an Instagram post read. "We have made the decision to end our time with Casa Azul on a high note. We are very excited to begin our new adventure together."



Cafe Azul is the latest small business to close in Southtown, following the recent closures of longtime dining spots Bite and Feast.

