There's a New Potato-Centric Restaurant Coming to the San Antonio Area

U.S. Veteran Jacci Castille was struggling to find a new job in 2017 when she found inspiration from an unlikely source: potatoes. Though the jacket potato has long been a fast-casual staple in cities such as London, Castille saw an opportunity to bring the spud love to San Antonio.
Jacked Potato
, Castille’s build-your-own potato bar, will celebrate its soft opening on February 12, with endless flavor possibilities that can be delivered, enjoyed in-house or taken to-go.
Using baked Idaho potatoes, sweet potatoes and keto-friendly cauliflower, patrons can build their own spud creations with a choice of meat, two vegetables and toppings, starting at $8.50. Premium spuds, which start at $9.50, offer potatoes with savory filling options like shrimp étouffée, Philly cheesesteak and Jerk Surf & Turf. The eatery will also offer a selection of salads and homemade lemonade drink options.
“I want to be the first in San Antonio to bring the potato to people,” she told the Current
. “I hope that the San Antonio-area loves potatoes like my current customers do. I want to be the potato queen.”
The fast-casual spot, located at 8340 FM 78 Ste. #4 in Converse, will celebrate its grand opening next week. The
restaurant is expected to open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
