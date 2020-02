There's a New Potato-Centric Restaurant Coming to the San Antonio Area

U.S. Veteran Jacci Castille was struggling to find a new job in 2017 when she found inspiration from an unlikely source: potatoes. Though the jacket potato has long been a fast-casual staple in cities such as London, Castille saw an opportunity to bring the spud love to San Antonio. Jacked Potato , Castille’s build-your-own potato bar, will celebrate its soft opening on February 12, with endless flavor possibilities that can be delivered, enjoyed in-house or taken to-go.Using baked Idaho potatoes, sweet potatoes and keto-friendly cauliflower, patrons can build their own spud creations with a choice of meat, two vegetables and toppings, starting at $8.50. Premium spuds, which start at $9.50, offer potatoes with savory filling options like shrimp étouffée, Philly cheesesteak and Jerk Surf & Turf. The eatery will also offer a selection of salads and homemade lemonade drink options.“I want to be the first in San Antonio to bring the potato to people,” she told the. “I hope that the San Antonio-area loves potatoes like my current customers do. I want to be the potato queen.”The fast-casual spot, located at 8340 FM 78 Ste. #4 in Converse,restaurant is expected to open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday.Follow Jacked Potato on Facebook or Instagram for business updates.

