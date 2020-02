San Antonio is Home to the Best Burger in Texas, New Food List Reports

The best burger in Texas is closer than you think.According to food-focused website Eat This, Not That , the best-rated burger in Texas is 'El Caliente,' which can be found at Papa's Burgers in San Antonio. The burger includes a fresh beef patty grilled to your liking, grilled onions and jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes and sliced pickles, stacked between the restaurant's signature toasted bun.The website recently teamed up with Yelp, using star ratings and individual reviews, to create a list of the Absolute Best Burger in Every State.This isn't the first time the San Antonio burger spot has been recognized for food excellence.and Yelp previously teamed up to release a list of the "10 Best Burger Joints in America" in 2018, which put Papa's Burgers at No. 4.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.